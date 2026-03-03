This Week with David Rovics

The AI company Anthropic is being attacked by the Secretary of War for their stand on refusing to participate in programs that involve mass domestic surveillance or autonomous killing machines.
David Rovics
Mar 03, 2026

You can listen to “Misanthropic” and lots of other recent songs about current events on the Best of Ai Tsuno playlist on Soundcloud, and the song will also be part of the album, A Whistle and a Phone, which drops on the music streaming platforms on March 15th.

The Department of War said to the AI corporations
We’ll tell you the score, you stick to your stations
Give us what we want and we’ll pay you very well
Dare to complain, go straight to hell

Because we just want your compliance
Not you making a Woke scene
Saying you don’t like mass domestic surveillance
Or autonomous killing machines

The Secretary of War was shocked at what he read
Such intransigence, what this CEO said
You want to be in our good graces, here’s the drill
When we say “do this,” you say “I will”

Chorus

These corporations all had better get in the queue
When the Army says “you will,” you say, “I do”
Don’t be misanthropic, learn how to properly salute
Do what we tell you – ready, aim, shoot

Chorus


