You can listen to “Misanthropic” and lots of other recent songs about current events on the Best of Ai Tsuno playlist on Soundcloud, and the song will also be part of the album, A Whistle and a Phone, which drops on the music streaming platforms on March 15th.

The Department of War said to the AI corporations

We’ll tell you the score, you stick to your stations

Give us what we want and we’ll pay you very well

Dare to complain, go straight to hell



Because we just want your compliance

Not you making a Woke scene

Saying you don’t like mass domestic surveillance

Or autonomous killing machines



The Secretary of War was shocked at what he read

Such intransigence, what this CEO said

You want to be in our good graces, here’s the drill

When we say “do this,” you say “I will”



Chorus



These corporations all had better get in the queue

When the Army says “you will,” you say, “I do”

Don’t be misanthropic, learn how to properly salute

Do what we tell you – ready, aim, shoot



Chorus



