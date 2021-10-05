This Week with David Rovics

This Week with David Rovics

This Week with David Rovics
This Week with David Rovics
The Ballad of Woodspring Apartments and Hamilton-Zanze
0:00
-4:05

The Ballad of Woodspring Apartments and Hamilton-Zanze

David Rovics's avatar
David Rovics
Oct 05, 2021

Hamilton-Zanze is an investment group that specializes in buying what they call "undervalued properties" and making sure they get every bit of their money's worth of them, after they buy the buildings, kick out the residents, and double the rent, which is what they're trying to do with the only affordable housing apartment complex in Tigard, Oregon.  Rally on Saturday, 2 pm at 113th and Durham in Tigard with the residents!

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 David Rovics · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture