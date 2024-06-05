Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

"The Ballad of the USS Liberty" REMIX

The veterans of the USS Liberty "incident" will be meeting this weekend, I hear. This song is for them.
David Rovics
Jun 05, 2024
Share
Transcript

Saturday marks the 57th anniversary of the sustained Israeli military assault on the USS Liberty, which resulted in 34 Americans dead and hundreds maimed. No one who was on the ship believes the "accident" story. This is a song for the Liberty veterans, who are meeting this weekend.

The latest version, enhanced by Chet Gardiner from his studio in Hawai'i, will be on our next album, which will be our third collaborative album in 2024! We’re aiming for a July 4th release date.

Those of you in northern California who come to a show in the Bay Area in August will get to hear Chet play live, backing me up at whichever shows I’ll be doing between August 10-14!

This Saturday in Portland I’ll be joining this benefit open mic.

The imminently-approaching tour of Australia looks like it will involve 12 great gigs!

There will be more gigs to add to this graphic soon, quite likely…

0 Comments
This Week with David Rovics
This Week with David Rovics
If I do an interview, whether as the interviewer or interviewee, or a livestream event, new song, audio essay or various other things, it’ll often go out as a podcast here.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
David Rovics
Recent Episodes
New song: "The Ballad of the USS Liberty"
  David Rovics
Mass Media, Social Media, and the New Civil War
  David Rovics
Blockout 2024 and the Star-Making Machinery
  David Rovics
New song: "Since Long Before October"
  David Rovics
New song: "My Techno-Fascist God"
  David Rovics
"The Poor People's March on Washington" REMIX
  David Rovics
"Hani Mahmoud and Tareq Abu Azzoum" REMIX
  David Rovics