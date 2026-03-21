It’s been three months since the blockade

Was imposed on the island

With no fuel – the world afraid

To try to sell any to them

No fuel to run the hospitals

For electrical stations

No fuel to run the water pumps

Blackouts across the nation



Three months of strangulation

Added to six decades

Of the campaign against Cuba

Now add a fuel blockade

When reporters ask the question

All the Cubans want to know

What are we supposed to do?

Where are we supposed to go?



Are you starving us for liberty?

Or is it for democracy?

Are you killing us

In order to make us free?



They say the Yankees like to talk

About all kinds of things

But whatever kind of future

Is it they hope to bring

When if it it comes, it only

Arrives at such expense

To punish all the people

To get at the government



Chorus



What is it that they want?

The question just reverberates

What drives the leaders of this country

The United States

Why do they think the world

Is all part of their domain

Will we ever throw off the shackles

Of the American reign?



Chorus



