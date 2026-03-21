It’s been three months since the blockade
Was imposed on the island
With no fuel – the world afraid
To try to sell any to them
No fuel to run the hospitals
For electrical stations
No fuel to run the water pumps
Blackouts across the nation
Three months of strangulation
Added to six decades
Of the campaign against Cuba
Now add a fuel blockade
When reporters ask the question
All the Cubans want to know
What are we supposed to do?
Where are we supposed to go?
Are you starving us for liberty?
Or is it for democracy?
Are you killing us
In order to make us free?
They say the Yankees like to talk
About all kinds of things
But whatever kind of future
Is it they hope to bring
When if it it comes, it only
Arrives at such expense
To punish all the people
To get at the government
Chorus
What is it that they want?
The question just reverberates
What drives the leaders of this country
The United States
Why do they think the world
Is all part of their domain
Will we ever throw off the shackles
Of the American reign?
Chorus
"Starving Us for Liberty"
It’s been three months since the blockade