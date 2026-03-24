Here’s the album in full up on Soundcloud:

Epstein Empire goes out on all the music streaming platforms on April 1st.

Of course the artist name is Ai Tsuno, because I’m not the one singing this stuff, so it tends to have trouble getting into the algorithms until I record the songs myself, but I guess that’s how it is. If anyone can figure out how to make Ai Tsuno famous like some of those AI bands we hear about in the news, please let me know. She’s way better than any of them, anyway, if I don’t say so myself, and I just did.