This Week with David Rovics

This Week with David Rovics

This Week with David Rovics
This Week with David Rovics
Epstein Empire GUIDED TOUR
0:00
-59:28

Epstein Empire GUIDED TOUR

You probably won't find a better hour-long primer on the US-Israeli war on Iran than this guided tour of our new album, Epstein Empire. (And you surely won't find one that rhymes as much.)
David Rovics's avatar
David Rovics
Mar 24, 2026

Here’s the album in full up on Soundcloud:

Epstein Empire goes out on all the music streaming platforms on April 1st.

Of course the artist name is Ai Tsuno, because I’m not the one singing this stuff, so it tends to have trouble getting into the algorithms until I record the songs myself, but I guess that’s how it is. If anyone can figure out how to make Ai Tsuno famous like some of those AI bands we hear about in the news, please let me know. She’s way better than any of them, anyway, if I don’t say so myself, and I just did.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 David Rovics · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture