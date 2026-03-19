Some country somewhere hatched a foolproof plan
Folks were sure it would work better than Iran
One big strike, to take out the leadership
They’ll be like drones without a mothership
They said those Americans won’t know what hit them
Although killing all those people was a little grim
When that bunker-busting bomb blew up the White House
And several more went right into the Congress
Capitol Hill was chock full of Congressmen
Who had shown up to work for a legislative session
Those Representatives and Senators never had a chance
It was a sneak attack, they were not warned in advance
They wanted the leadership to get killed
And it worked so well, it must have been God’s will
Politicians all crushed when the ceiling came down
It was the most demolished building in town
As far as I can recollect, what the day was like
When Washington received, a decapitation strike
The president was right in the West Wing
Holding court among his cabinet, acting like a king
When the missile hit the building it came in straight ahead
Those inside didn’t suffer much, they were pretty quickly dead
We all had to wait for a DNA test
To sort the dead from the missing, among the leaders of the West
When they all were killed there were parties across the nation
Grateful folks across the country said thanks for our liberation
Chorus
It was a bit indiscriminate, some observers would admit
It’s hard to find the right kind of bomb that fits
You can’t just kill the members of one party or the other
So they just got all of them, and a selection of their mothers
And other random visitors, collateral damage, all
Sacrificed for the greater good, the bombers answering the call
Of justice, of revenge, or of making the world free
Of imperialistic tyranny
Chorus
The top 10 songs in the playlist below were written since the beginning of the US-Israeli war on Iran.