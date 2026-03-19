Some country somewhere hatched a foolproof plan

Folks were sure it would work better than Iran

One big strike, to take out the leadership

They’ll be like drones without a mothership

They said those Americans won’t know what hit them

Although killing all those people was a little grim

When that bunker-busting bomb blew up the White House

And several more went right into the Congress



Capitol Hill was chock full of Congressmen

Who had shown up to work for a legislative session

Those Representatives and Senators never had a chance

It was a sneak attack, they were not warned in advance

They wanted the leadership to get killed

And it worked so well, it must have been God’s will

Politicians all crushed when the ceiling came down

It was the most demolished building in town



As far as I can recollect, what the day was like

When Washington received, a decapitation strike



The president was right in the West Wing

Holding court among his cabinet, acting like a king

When the missile hit the building it came in straight ahead

Those inside didn’t suffer much, they were pretty quickly dead

We all had to wait for a DNA test

To sort the dead from the missing, among the leaders of the West

When they all were killed there were parties across the nation

Grateful folks across the country said thanks for our liberation



Chorus



It was a bit indiscriminate, some observers would admit

It’s hard to find the right kind of bomb that fits

You can’t just kill the members of one party or the other

So they just got all of them, and a selection of their mothers

And other random visitors, collateral damage, all

Sacrificed for the greater good, the bombers answering the call

Of justice, of revenge, or of making the world free

Of imperialistic tyranny



Chorus

The top 10 songs in the playlist below were written since the beginning of the US-Israeli war on Iran.