They’re chanting, America should die
What got them so angry, if you wonder why
The answer is plain, thanks to the kids
Who un-shredded the papers, that’s what they did
In the US Embassy, where the decades went
When the CIA overthrew their government
Overthrew the man, popularly elected
Replaced with the dictator they selected
For twenty-six years, rule by foreign corporations
And secret police to control the nation
Keep the people in line, maintain docility
Through the iron fists of prison and brutality
The ruling family got rich while most were poor
They robbed the country, put the money offshore
Overthrew the Shah, crowds were elated
Until a few months later Iran was invaded
Living and dying under the thumb of the USA
From 1953 to the present day
Talking about when the empire struck back
In the form of Saddam’s army, Iraq
Their chemical weapons and their tanks
Decimating the soldiers ranks
In this endless eight-year bloodbath
Just a different way to bring on the imperial wrath
You get when you’ve declared you’re free
Of the USA’s hegemony
Chorus
When the US then made such a mess of the region
That the black flags of ISIS had become legion
They call them Iranian proxy militias, mate
Those are them that defeated Islamic State
Led by Suleimani, who was thanked by
A missile that landed from up in the sky
It seems if they can’t run Iran
They want to be sure no one else can
Chorus
And now the empire is back like it never was
Acting like an empire does
When pretense of playing by rules of any kind
Have been burned like bridges left behind
In the rest of the world if you can’t afford
To live in the world we’re speeding toward
Too bad for you if your life is wrecked
By this empire-building project
Chorus
"From 1953 to the Present Day"
They’re chanting, America should die