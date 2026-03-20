They’re chanting, America should die

What got them so angry, if you wonder why

The answer is plain, thanks to the kids

Who un-shredded the papers, that’s what they did

In the US Embassy, where the decades went

When the CIA overthrew their government

Overthrew the man, popularly elected

Replaced with the dictator they selected



For twenty-six years, rule by foreign corporations

And secret police to control the nation

Keep the people in line, maintain docility

Through the iron fists of prison and brutality

The ruling family got rich while most were poor

They robbed the country, put the money offshore

Overthrew the Shah, crowds were elated

Until a few months later Iran was invaded



Living and dying under the thumb of the USA

From 1953 to the present day



Talking about when the empire struck back

In the form of Saddam’s army, Iraq

Their chemical weapons and their tanks

Decimating the soldiers ranks

In this endless eight-year bloodbath

Just a different way to bring on the imperial wrath

You get when you’ve declared you’re free

Of the USA’s hegemony



Chorus



When the US then made such a mess of the region

That the black flags of ISIS had become legion

They call them Iranian proxy militias, mate

Those are them that defeated Islamic State

Led by Suleimani, who was thanked by

A missile that landed from up in the sky

It seems if they can’t run Iran

They want to be sure no one else can



Chorus



And now the empire is back like it never was

Acting like an empire does

When pretense of playing by rules of any kind

Have been burned like bridges left behind

In the rest of the world if you can’t afford

To live in the world we’re speeding toward

Too bad for you if your life is wrecked

By this empire-building project



Chorus



