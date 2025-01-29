Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
2

"St. Patrick Battalion" mash-up

I spent much of a day playing with Canva.
David Rovics
Jan 29, 2025
2
Share
Transcript

Writing this song was clearly one of the best moves I ever made. Really looking forward to playing at the San Patricio distillery in Mexico on St. Patrick's Day. Then we're in So Cal, England, and Scotland. More gigs welcome!

Discussion about this podcast

This Week with David Rovics
This Week with David Rovics
If I do an interview, whether as the interviewer or interviewee, or a livestream event, new song, audio essay or various other things, it’ll often go out as a podcast here.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
David Rovics
Recent Episodes
Why the Resistance Needs Music
  David Rovics
Ministry of Culture TRAILER
  David Rovics
Will the Real Wobbly Please Stand Up?
  David Rovics
"Blinken's Last Press Conference (Ballad of Sam Husseini)" REMIX
  David Rovics
New song: "Trump 2.0"
  David Rovics
"Ashes of LA" REMIX
  David Rovics
New song: "Blinken's Last Press Conference"
  David Rovics