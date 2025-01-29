"St. Patrick Battalion" mash-up

Writing this song was clearly one of the best moves I ever made. Really looking forward to playing at the San Patricio distillery in Mexico on St. Patrick's Day. Then we're in So Cal, England, and Scotland. More gigs welcome!
