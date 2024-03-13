Song for Gaza REMIX

Loading video

This "Song for Gaza" is actually a slightly updated version of "Song for Basra," which I wrote a long time ago. It's unfortunately even more relevant now than it was when I wrote it.

This is another song I recorded in my living room in Portland, which Chet Gardiner has enhanced and added beautiful instrumentation to, in his studio in Hawai'i. This was how we put together my January album release, Notes From A Holocaust.

As Chet sends me new mixes like this one that will eventually be part of the upcoming album that we put out, I'll add them to this playlist I just set up on Soundcloud, named after the working title of the album, Bearing Witness.

