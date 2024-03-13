This Week with David Rovics
Song for Gaza REMIX
Song for Gaza REMIX

David Rovics
Mar 13, 2024
This "Song for Gaza" is actually a slightly updated version of "Song for Basra," which I wrote a long time ago.  It's unfortunately even more relevant now than it was when I wrote it.

This is another song I recorded in my living room in Portland, which Chet Gardiner has enhanced and added beautiful instrumentation to, in his studio in Hawai'i.  This was how we put together my January album release, Notes From A Holocaust.

As Chet sends me new mixes like this one that will eventually be part of the upcoming album that we put out, I'll add them to this playlist I just set up on Soundcloud, named after the working title of the album, Bearing Witness.

Next plans for the Notes From A Holocaust WORLD TOUR include:

  • the northeastern US in late March/early April

  • Australia in June/July — including Perth, Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne

  • Backyard Tour from Portland to San Francisco August 8-22

  • November in Scandinavia

  • March 2025 in England, Scotland, Wales, and Ireland

David Rovics
