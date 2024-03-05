This Week with David Rovics
Song for Aaron Bushnell REMIX
Song for Aaron Bushnell REMIX

Aaron Bushnell died for his country's sins at the entrance to the Israeli Embassy in Washington, DC on February 25th, 2024. Here's Chet Gardiner's improved rendition of the song I wrote this morning.
David Rovics
Mar 5, 2024
1 Comment
This Week with David Rovics
This Week with David Rovics
If I do an interview, whether as the interviewer or interviewee, or a livestream event, new song, audio essay or various other things, it’ll often go out as a podcast here.
Appears in episode
David Rovics
