Loading video
Share this post
Song for Aaron Bushnell REMIX
davidrovics.substack.com
Song for Aaron Bushnell REMIX
Aaron Bushnell died for his country's sins at the entrance to the Israeli Embassy in Washington, DC on February 25th, 2024. Here's Chet Gardiner's improved rendition of the song I wrote this morning.
Mar 5, 2024
Transcript
No transcript...
This Week with David Rovics
If I do an interview, whether as the interviewer or interviewee, or a livestream event, new song, audio essay or various other things, it’ll often go out as a podcast here.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Email mobile setup link
Recent Episodes
Song for Aaron Bushnell REMIX