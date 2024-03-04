Loading video

Song for Aaron Bushnell

On the 25th of February, 2024

In protest against a US-sponsored genocidal war

As bombs were falling and exploding all around

Burning up the bodies of the children on the ground

Huddling in tents and just waiting to die

This young man could no longer stand to hear the cries

On International Drive in Washington, DC

A young Airman walked up to the Israeli Embassy

As mothers buried babies, who had no milk within

As white phosphorous munitions burned off the peoples’ skin

As the troops were firing on those trying to find bread

As the body count was building up to 30,000 dead

Dressed in his fatigues, there on Embassy Row

He announced into the camera this was where he’d meant to go

An act of desperation, and one designed to share

The horrors of the crimes being committed over there

Like a mirror to the world, so no one could look away

From what’s happening in Gaza every minute of each day

He stood in front of the building, as ready as he’d get

He put his phone down so he could livestream it on the net

When he lit the fire, on the day he chose to die

With no way to stop the slaughter, at least he had to try

As the flames rose up – yellow, red and blue

Did he look up at the cross and wonder what would Jesus do?

The Secret Service came to point a gun at Aaron's face

The Airman didn't move, he just stood in place

He'd come to make a spectacle, that was understood

If he couldn't stop the war, he'd do what he could

As his body burned before us, in an unmistakable sign

Again and again he shouted out, “free Palestine”

On the 25th of February, 2024