Singing in the Shadow of Belmarsh Prison

The news is once again full of talk about the Espionage Act of 1917. Here are some thoughts on connections between the "transportation" of the Tolpuddle Martyrs to Australia for taking a secret oath, and the extradition of Julian Assange to the USA under the draconian Espionage Act.
If I do an interview, whether as the interviewer or interviewee, or a livestream event, new song, audio essay or various other things, it'll often go out as a podcast here.
