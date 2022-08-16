This Week with David Rovics

Singing in the Shadow of Belmarsh Prison
Singing in the Shadow of Belmarsh Prison

David Rovics's avatar
David Rovics
Aug 16, 2022

The news is once again full of talk about the Espionage Act of 1917.  Here are some thoughts on connections between the "transportation" of the Tolpuddle Martyrs to Australia for taking a secret oath, and the extradition of Julian Assange to the USA under the draconian Espionage Act.

Discussion about this episode

