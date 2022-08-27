This Week with David Rovics

September Songs
September Songs

Aug 27, 2022

The main theme of this incarnation of my monthly Last Saturday livestreamed concert series is songs about the history of this month.  Here's the MP3 version of the concert that I streamed live on Twitch, Twitter, YouTube and Facebook on August 27th, 2022.

