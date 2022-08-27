September Songs

The main theme of this incarnation of my monthly Last Saturday livestreamed concert series is songs about the history of this month. Here's the MP3 version of the concert that I streamed live on Twitch, Twitter, YouTube and Facebook on August 27th, 2022.
If I do an interview, whether as the interviewer or interviewee, or a livestream event, new song, audio essay or various other things, it'll often go out as a podcast here.
