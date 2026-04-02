There’s a theocratic state

That wants to make the Middle East great

They’ve got a plan for the whole

Region they want to control

They have proxy militias and bot farms

Causing chaos and selling arms

They think they’re better than the rest

And they’re on an imperial quest



Not enough to just kill your own

As the past decades have shown

They’re always looking to expand

Always off to steal more land

I’m talking, clearly

About a place being bombed severely

Where before it’s over people there

Need to rise up everywhere



And overthrow your theocratic state

Before it is too late

Reject your leaders and their lies

Rise, Israelis, rise!



The country of Israel, after all

Is pretty much about to fall

Even when it’s not getting bombed, so

Half the people live in ghettos

And the other half, if they don’t

Rise up soon, then they won’t

Like what’s coming next, they’ll see

The consequences for hegemony



Chorus



Change direction or someone might

Win this apocalyptic fight

At the expense of all life here

Israel will disappear

If that’s the goal, they’ll keep on going

Reap the firestorm they’re sowing

But if this country would survive

Reverse course and stay alive



Chorus