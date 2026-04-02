This Week with David Rovics

This Week with David Rovics

This Week with David Rovics
This Week with David Rovics
"Rise"
0:00
-2:59

"Rise"

A great way forward would certainly be for subjects of theocratic regimes who are constantly terrorizing their neighbors to rise up and overthrow their governments.
David Rovics's avatar
David Rovics
Apr 02, 2026

There’s a theocratic state
That wants to make the Middle East great
They’ve got a plan for the whole
Region they want to control
They have proxy militias and bot farms
Causing chaos and selling arms
They think they’re better than the rest
And they’re on an imperial quest

Not enough to just kill your own
As the past decades have shown
They’re always looking to expand
Always off to steal more land
I’m talking, clearly
About a place being bombed severely
Where before it’s over people there
Need to rise up everywhere

And overthrow your theocratic state
Before it is too late
Reject your leaders and their lies
Rise, Israelis, rise!

The country of Israel, after all
Is pretty much about to fall
Even when it’s not getting bombed, so
Half the people live in ghettos
And the other half, if they don’t
Rise up soon, then they won’t
Like what’s coming next, they’ll see
The consequences for hegemony

Chorus

Change direction or someone might
Win this apocalyptic fight
At the expense of all life here
Israel will disappear
If that’s the goal, they’ll keep on going
Reap the firestorm they’re sowing
But if this country would survive
Reverse course and stay alive

Chorus

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