There’s a theocratic state
That wants to make the Middle East great
They’ve got a plan for the whole
Region they want to control
They have proxy militias and bot farms
Causing chaos and selling arms
They think they’re better than the rest
And they’re on an imperial quest
Not enough to just kill your own
As the past decades have shown
They’re always looking to expand
Always off to steal more land
I’m talking, clearly
About a place being bombed severely
Where before it’s over people there
Need to rise up everywhere
And overthrow your theocratic state
Before it is too late
Reject your leaders and their lies
Rise, Israelis, rise!
The country of Israel, after all
Is pretty much about to fall
Even when it’s not getting bombed, so
Half the people live in ghettos
And the other half, if they don’t
Rise up soon, then they won’t
Like what’s coming next, they’ll see
The consequences for hegemony
Chorus
Change direction or someone might
Win this apocalyptic fight
At the expense of all life here
Israel will disappear
If that’s the goal, they’ll keep on going
Reap the firestorm they’re sowing
But if this country would survive
Reverse course and stay alive
Chorus
"Rise"
There’s a theocratic state