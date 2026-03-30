You were raised on propaganda
Since you were a little kid
On imagery of bearded Muslims
Flipping their lids
Shouting “death to America
Death to Israel”
What was it they were so mad about
You couldn’t really tell
But they were mad and you were told
You were on the good side
Now might be the time
To see that they lied
They lied about Islam
Who they say they want to save
And now you’re the cannon fodder
For the next wave
Sent halfway around the world
To who the hell knows where
Fighting and dying for
The billionaires
The recruiter told you that
You’d probably never have to fight
If that teenager could see you now
They’d be shocked at the sight
As you’re sleeping on a cot
With just a tent wall
Between you, the other grunts
And the next bomb that falls
Chorus
The general gave a speech
It’ll be the quickest war you’ve seen
That’s what they told the troops
Back in 1914
And before they cover your coffin
Your chance at a reprieve
Three words, soldier:
Absent without leave
Chorus
"Fighting and Dying for the Billionaires"
You were raised on propaganda