You were raised on propaganda

Since you were a little kid

On imagery of bearded Muslims

Flipping their lids

Shouting “death to America

Death to Israel”

What was it they were so mad about

You couldn’t really tell



But they were mad and you were told

You were on the good side

Now might be the time

To see that they lied

They lied about Islam

Who they say they want to save

And now you’re the cannon fodder

For the next wave



Sent halfway around the world

To who the hell knows where

Fighting and dying for

The billionaires



The recruiter told you that

You’d probably never have to fight

If that teenager could see you now

They’d be shocked at the sight

As you’re sleeping on a cot

With just a tent wall

Between you, the other grunts

And the next bomb that falls



Chorus



The general gave a speech

It’ll be the quickest war you’ve seen

That’s what they told the troops

Back in 1914

And before they cover your coffin

Your chance at a reprieve

Three words, soldier:

Absent without leave



Chorus



