There have been various junctures, this will be a big one
When people try to figure out how it all unspun
There will be before and after the decapitation strike
Folks will reminisce about what the times were like
Before the straits were shut and the refineries destroyed
Back when life, it seemed, was there to be enjoyed
Before the chaos that ensued when the whole damn thing
Was hit by the wrecking ball of the man who would be king
As we’re all longing for the times of yore
Before the war
Before so many countries just ran out of gas
Before all the choke points were free to pass
Before so much of the world could no longer pay
For so many essentials they need day to day
Chorus
If you survived the pandemic, and managed the pain
Of the consequences, of the war in Ukraine
What happened next, when Iran was attacked
Made the whole world wish, we could turn the clock back
Chorus
"Before the War"
There have been various junctures, this will be a big one