This Week with David Rovics

This Week with David Rovics

This Week with David Rovics
This Week with David Rovics
"Before the War"
0:00
-2:57

"Before the War"

The time has already arrived in much of the world where people know that in the very near future when anyone talks about "before" and "after," they will be referring to the US-Israeli war on Iran.
David Rovics's avatar
David Rovics
Mar 28, 2026

There have been various junctures, this will be a big one
When people try to figure out how it all unspun
There will be before and after the decapitation strike
Folks will reminisce about what the times were like

Before the straits were shut and the refineries destroyed
Back when life, it seemed, was there to be enjoyed
Before the chaos that ensued when the whole damn thing
Was hit by the wrecking ball of the man who would be king

As we’re all longing for the times of yore
Before the war

Before so many countries just ran out of gas
Before all the choke points were free to pass
Before so much of the world could no longer pay
For so many essentials they need day to day

Chorus

If you survived the pandemic, and managed the pain
Of the consequences, of the war in Ukraine
What happened next, when Iran was attacked
Made the whole world wish, we could turn the clock back

Chorus

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