There have been various junctures, this will be a big one

When people try to figure out how it all unspun

There will be before and after the decapitation strike

Folks will reminisce about what the times were like



Before the straits were shut and the refineries destroyed

Back when life, it seemed, was there to be enjoyed

Before the chaos that ensued when the whole damn thing

Was hit by the wrecking ball of the man who would be king



As we’re all longing for the times of yore

Before the war



Before so many countries just ran out of gas

Before all the choke points were free to pass

Before so much of the world could no longer pay

For so many essentials they need day to day



Chorus



If you survived the pandemic, and managed the pain

Of the consequences, of the war in Ukraine

What happened next, when Iran was attacked

Made the whole world wish, we could turn the clock back



Chorus