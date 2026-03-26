As the US fires missiles and Iran does in return

As gas fields, oil wells, all begin to burn

Millions on the move, leaving the Persian lands

Heading west to Turkiye, east to Afghanistan

War with many fronts, like the Mediterranean

Where you find another country Israel is bombing

Part of the Levant, which they would entomb

The Zionists need living room



And so there’s a nation

They say soon will be gone –

Called Lebanon



One fifth of the country’s been forced to flee

They get a text on their phone that their building will be

Flattened by bombs sometime when the next few

Minutes or hours or days are through

Everywhere south of the river Litani

Cut off by blown bridges dividing the country

There’s the part where you might survive

Then there’s the part where you’ll be buried alive



Chorus



For daring to not be divided by lines

Established by powers who thought they’d define

Whose interests you saw as the same as your own

When your neighbors were being run out of their homes

For resisting in Gaza complete demolition

Which the Hebrew press says is the latest decision

They say it’s down to the wire

The obliteration of Nabatiyeh and Tyre



Chorus

You can find this song at the top of Ai Tsuno’s antiwar songs playlist.