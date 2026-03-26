As the US fires missiles and Iran does in return
As gas fields, oil wells, all begin to burn
Millions on the move, leaving the Persian lands
Heading west to Turkiye, east to Afghanistan
War with many fronts, like the Mediterranean
Where you find another country Israel is bombing
Part of the Levant, which they would entomb
The Zionists need living room
And so there’s a nation
They say soon will be gone –
Called Lebanon
One fifth of the country’s been forced to flee
They get a text on their phone that their building will be
Flattened by bombs sometime when the next few
Minutes or hours or days are through
Everywhere south of the river Litani
Cut off by blown bridges dividing the country
There’s the part where you might survive
Then there’s the part where you’ll be buried alive
Chorus
For daring to not be divided by lines
Established by powers who thought they’d define
Whose interests you saw as the same as your own
When your neighbors were being run out of their homes
For resisting in Gaza complete demolition
Which the Hebrew press says is the latest decision
They say it’s down to the wire
The obliteration of Nabatiyeh and Tyre
Chorus
You can find this song at the top of Ai Tsuno’s antiwar songs playlist.