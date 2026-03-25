There’s all kinds of trouble everywhere
Inequities growing ever harder to bear
A few are rich while millions more
Wonder what they’re dying for
Maybe there’s something we could do
I like the idea, how about you?
History shows us that’s the first stage
A lot of people with a lot of outrage
The next step is figuring out
What this movement is all about
How will we break from the broken mold
And not just recreate the old
Maybe we could change everything
Set the world on fire
And if we want to build an army
First we have to form a choir
It’s a start, but to sustain a fight
Because you’re angry and your cause is right
That won’t keep people taking part
For that to happen, you need art
Then watch what transpires, when the place to meet
Is at the demo down the street
Chorus
With all that good stuff going on
You get dangerous, some want you gone
But if we stay together and keep on going
Confident in what we're sowing
Keep organizing, musically
With optimism, and inclusivity
Chorus