There’s all kinds of trouble everywhere

Inequities growing ever harder to bear

A few are rich while millions more

Wonder what they’re dying for

Maybe there’s something we could do

I like the idea, how about you?



History shows us that’s the first stage

A lot of people with a lot of outrage

The next step is figuring out

What this movement is all about

How will we break from the broken mold

And not just recreate the old



Maybe we could change everything

Set the world on fire

And if we want to build an army

First we have to form a choir



It’s a start, but to sustain a fight

Because you’re angry and your cause is right

That won’t keep people taking part

For that to happen, you need art

Then watch what transpires, when the place to meet

Is at the demo down the street

Chorus



With all that good stuff going on

You get dangerous, some want you gone

But if we stay together and keep on going

Confident in what we're sowing

Keep organizing, musically

With optimism, and inclusivity

Chorus