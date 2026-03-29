I keep hearing politicians of both parties say
Iran is the biggest, baddest nation today
That is sponsoring terrorism all over the place
But if you ask them to name one single case
The poor sods won’t have the slightest notion
Unless they radically change some definitions
But if we’re talking about how it’s generally meant
Civilians targeted in a mass-casualty event
Then Iran is a victim of terrorism
And in some kind of twist of fate
It was Iran-backed militias
That defeated Islamic State
Now Isis carried out lots of attacks on civilians
Including a whole lot of attacks on Iranians
So Iran made a quiet alliance with the US
To spend years cleaning up America’s mess
Chorus
Iran-backed militias fought against other things too
Like the US being, in Iraq it’s true
They were against an occupation – which is an instance
Not of terrorism, but of resistance
And now the USA engages in a terror war
Killing thousands of civilians, who knows what for
A master plan, a whim, a distraction?
Western propaganda call it “kinetic action”
Chorus
"Iran-Backed Militias"
I keep hearing politicians of both parties say