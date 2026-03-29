This Week with David Rovics

This Week with David Rovics

This Week with David Rovics
This Week with David Rovics
"Iran-Backed Militias"
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-2:51

"Iran-Backed Militias"

The inconvenient truth is the notion that Iran is any kind of sponsor of terrorism is ridiculous, and in fact Iran was one of the main reasons why Islamic State was defeated in Iraq.
David Rovics's avatar
David Rovics
Mar 29, 2026

I keep hearing politicians of both parties say
Iran is the biggest, baddest nation today
That is sponsoring terrorism all over the place
But if you ask them to name one single case

The poor sods won’t have the slightest notion
Unless they radically change some definitions
But if we’re talking about how it’s generally meant
Civilians targeted in a mass-casualty event

Then Iran is a victim of terrorism
And in some kind of twist of fate
It was Iran-backed militias
That defeated Islamic State

Now Isis carried out lots of attacks on civilians
Including a whole lot of attacks on Iranians
So Iran made a quiet alliance with the US
To spend years cleaning up America’s mess

Chorus

Iran-backed militias fought against other things too
Like the US being, in Iraq it’s true
They were against an occupation – which is an instance
Not of terrorism, but of resistance

And now the USA engages in a terror war
Killing thousands of civilians, who knows what for
A master plan, a whim, a distraction?
Western propaganda call it “kinetic action”

Chorus

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