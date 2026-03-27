The internet arrived and it had its pros and cons

But then came social media and the Big Tech dons

Who amassed a fortune as the world’s richest men

And they got rich by predating on children

And we know that now, because of whistleblowers

And emails the companies were forced to hand over

There may still be hope for democracy

With enough good attorneys



Thank the lord for litigation

The verdict is clear

Big Tech’s Big Tobacco moment is here



People tried hard to get the feds to take action

But Big Tech’s bribes always stalled the legislation

But now it’s in the open in a court of law

And everyone who’s seen it will remember what they saw

The corporations knew exactly what they did

They designed their feed to be addictive to kids

They were causing harm and they knew it

But they bought the Congress and kept going, for the sake of profit



Chorus



Because this is the beginning, an initial run

Next come thousands more lawsuits like this one

They think they’re above the law, well let’s see what they say

When there are hundreds of billions they’ll have to pay

To start to make restitution for all the suicides

And all the evidence about them that these billionaires tried

To keep from being understood, but now everybody knows

About the corruption and the coverups of the Big Tech bros



Chorus