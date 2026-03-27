The internet arrived and it had its pros and cons
But then came social media and the Big Tech dons
Who amassed a fortune as the world’s richest men
And they got rich by predating on children
And we know that now, because of whistleblowers
And emails the companies were forced to hand over
There may still be hope for democracy
With enough good attorneys
Thank the lord for litigation
The verdict is clear
Big Tech’s Big Tobacco moment is here
People tried hard to get the feds to take action
But Big Tech’s bribes always stalled the legislation
But now it’s in the open in a court of law
And everyone who’s seen it will remember what they saw
The corporations knew exactly what they did
They designed their feed to be addictive to kids
They were causing harm and they knew it
But they bought the Congress and kept going, for the sake of profit
Chorus
Because this is the beginning, an initial run
Next come thousands more lawsuits like this one
They think they’re above the law, well let’s see what they say
When there are hundreds of billions they’ll have to pay
To start to make restitution for all the suicides
And all the evidence about them that these billionaires tried
To keep from being understood, but now everybody knows
About the corruption and the coverups of the Big Tech bros
Chorus
"Big Tech's Big Tobacco Moment is Here"
The internet arrived and it had its pros and cons