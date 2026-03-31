"Attending a No Kings Rally During World War 3"

I went to a very large protest

In the biggest city in the nation

It had been promoted in the media

It met all expectation

For being very large

And for opposing kings

What seemed so strange was

Not hearing anything



About the bombing from the Gulf of Oman

To the Caspian Sea

About being here at the beginning

Of World War 3



There were some signs among the marchers

But up on stage

About one percent

Of all the outrage

Dealt with the question

Some might think

Would concern more of us standing

Here on the brink



Chorus



It makes sense people would

Stick to points of agreement

Which does not include discussion of where

That A-pack money went

We don’t like pedophile princes

But as for

What’s going on there? Move on!

Don’t mention the war



Chorus



In the future when we’re waiting

In the soup lines for some bread

After the war is over

And we’re trying to count the dead

As we’re trying to remember

How this global depression began

We might wonder why there was

Hardly a mention of Iran



Chorus