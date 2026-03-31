I went to a very large protest
In the biggest city in the nation
It had been promoted in the media
It met all expectation
For being very large
And for opposing kings
What seemed so strange was
Not hearing anything
About the bombing from the Gulf of Oman
To the Caspian Sea
About being here at the beginning
Of World War 3
There were some signs among the marchers
But up on stage
About one percent
Of all the outrage
Dealt with the question
Some might think
Would concern more of us standing
Here on the brink
Chorus
It makes sense people would
Stick to points of agreement
Which does not include discussion of where
That A-pack money went
We don’t like pedophile princes
But as for
What’s going on there? Move on!
Don’t mention the war
Chorus
In the future when we’re waiting
In the soup lines for some bread
After the war is over
And we’re trying to count the dead
As we’re trying to remember
How this global depression began
We might wonder why there was
Hardly a mention of Iran
Chorus
"Attending a No Kings Rally During World War 3"
I went to a very large protest