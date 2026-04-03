Sometime in the future, when the smoke clears

When folks can assess, how much is left here

How many still living, how many cities gone

Like all the bulldozed villages, of south Lebanon

How much is radioactive, what’s just a bombed-out mess

How high is the cancer rate, someday we’ll guess

What will the victors say, has been won

After the deaths of, so many daughters and sons



When this war is over, and we bury the slain

What of this world will remain?



How many countries will, run out completely

Of fuel and fertilizer? Will they die quietly?

How much upheaval, in how many seas

Will desperate people, drown as they flee

How many shortages, will seize the Earth?

How many famines, how many stillbirths?

How much uranium, poisoning farms?

How many babies, born without arms?



Chorus



When we survey the damage, take in the scene

Will there be any reflection, to any degree

Will the media chastise, the warmakers then

Say they lied and they started, a war once again

Just like they did, in two thousand and three

Make up some nonsense, and destroy a country

How far can they go, with escalation

Before it all ends, with annihilation?



Chorus





