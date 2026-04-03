Sometime in the future, when the smoke clears
When folks can assess, how much is left here
How many still living, how many cities gone
Like all the bulldozed villages, of south Lebanon
How much is radioactive, what’s just a bombed-out mess
How high is the cancer rate, someday we’ll guess
What will the victors say, has been won
After the deaths of, so many daughters and sons
When this war is over, and we bury the slain
What of this world will remain?
How many countries will, run out completely
Of fuel and fertilizer? Will they die quietly?
How much upheaval, in how many seas
Will desperate people, drown as they flee
How many shortages, will seize the Earth?
How many famines, how many stillbirths?
How much uranium, poisoning farms?
How many babies, born without arms?
Chorus
When we survey the damage, take in the scene
Will there be any reflection, to any degree
Will the media chastise, the warmakers then
Say they lied and they started, a war once again
Just like they did, in two thousand and three
Make up some nonsense, and destroy a country
How far can they go, with escalation
Before it all ends, with annihilation?
Chorus
"When This War is Over"
Sometime in the future, when the smoke clears