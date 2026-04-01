The leaders of the US
Do a lot of moralizing
Praising themselves
While always demonizing
Other countries that they put
On their demonizing list
With random characteristics
But usually the gist
Is they have resources
That the empire desires
So they make up a pack of lies
As might be required
So they can launch an invasion
Whoever’s on the throne
This evil axis
Really stands alone
It’s all very clear
As history relates
The axis of evil is Israel
And the United States
They talk of other countries
Oppressing their own folk
Gunning down protesters
This is certainly no joke
But it pales in comparison
With what the evil axis does
Every time they bomb a hospital
Where the maternity ward was
Chorus
Yes there are nasty rulers
Kleptocrats and cons
But when it comes to places
LIke the Gaza Strip or Lebanon
Or Korea or Vietnam
A few years before today
No one carpet-bombs like Israel
And the U S A
Chorus
It’s such a sorry situation
To have to keep on singing
About this evil axis
All the suffering they’re bringing
No matter how much they lie
It’s impossible to ignore
It’s this evil axis
That is starting all the wars
Chorus
Ai Tsuno’s latest album, EPSTEIN EMPIRE, drops on all the music streaming platforms today!