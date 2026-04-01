

The leaders of the US

Do a lot of moralizing

Praising themselves

While always demonizing

Other countries that they put

On their demonizing list

With random characteristics

But usually the gist



Is they have resources

That the empire desires

So they make up a pack of lies

As might be required

So they can launch an invasion

Whoever’s on the throne

This evil axis

Really stands alone



It’s all very clear

As history relates

The axis of evil is Israel

And the United States



They talk of other countries

Oppressing their own folk

Gunning down protesters

This is certainly no joke

But it pales in comparison

With what the evil axis does

Every time they bomb a hospital

Where the maternity ward was



Chorus



Yes there are nasty rulers

Kleptocrats and cons

But when it comes to places

LIke the Gaza Strip or Lebanon

Or Korea or Vietnam

A few years before today

No one carpet-bombs like Israel

And the U S A



Chorus



It’s such a sorry situation

To have to keep on singing

About this evil axis

All the suffering they’re bringing

No matter how much they lie

It’s impossible to ignore

It’s this evil axis

That is starting all the wars



Chorus

Ai Tsuno’s latest album, EPSTEIN EMPIRE, drops on all the music streaming platforms today!