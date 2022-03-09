This Week with David Rovics

Prison Radio with Mic Crenshaw, Opium Sabbah and David Rovics
0:00
-32:00

Prison Radio with Mic Crenshaw, Opium Sabbah and David Rovics

David Rovics
Mar 09, 2022

Adam Carpinelli interviewed me, Mic Crenshaw and Opium Sabbah about our new music video ("Free Em All") and album (Take the Power Back) yesterday for the Prison Pipeline show in KBOO. 

