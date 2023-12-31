This is Chet's latest remix from this series of songs which will soon be an album. You can hear the rest of them at davidrovics.com/palestine.
"Pogroms of Judea and Samaria" REMIX
Early in December I wrote this song about the ongoing military raids and settler pogroms of farms, villages, towns, and cities across the Occupied West Bank, which the settlers call Judea and Samaria.
Dec 31, 2023
