New song: "What is Going on Here, Montreal?" #FreeYvesEngler
New song: "What is Going on Here, Montreal?" #FreeYvesEngler

To the list of allegedly democratic, free countries where the police arrest journalists for writing in opposition to Israeli fascism, we may now add Canada.
David Rovics
Feb 23, 2025
2
Transcript

Journalist and author Yves Engler has been arrested in Montreal, Quebec, and is currently still in detention.

What is Going on Here, Montreal?

Who is Dahlia Kurtz
It seems she mainly likes to post lies
About what’s happening in Gaza
The holocaust that she denies
Yves Engler is a journalist
And who knows why it is
He's been arrested for pointing out his feed
Is full of stuff like this

What is going on here, Montreal?
It’s anybody’s guess
Seems the cops are taking orders from Jerusalem
And they’ve come to imprison the press

Who is Dahlia Kurtz
And why is she coming up in my feed
When I go to her page on X
I too am outraged indeed
And that’s what happened to Yves
And so he posted a reply
And now he’s been arrested
And we’d like to know why

Who is Dahlia Kurtz
And who decided that we
Should see the horrid stuff she posts
On the top of my feed
And when did freedom of speech
Get fed to the cats
And how many of you out there didn’t think
You lived in a country like that?

