New song: "What is Going on Here, Montreal?" #FreeYvesEngler

Journalist and author Yves Engler has been arrested in Montreal, Quebec, and is currently still in detention.

What is Going on Here, Montreal?

Who is Dahlia Kurtz

It seems she mainly likes to post lies

About what’s happening in Gaza

The holocaust that she denies

Yves Engler is a journalist

And who knows why it is

He's been arrested for pointing out his feed

Is full of stuff like this

What is going on here, Montreal?

It’s anybody’s guess

Seems the cops are taking orders from Jerusalem

And they’ve come to imprison the press

Who is Dahlia Kurtz

And why is she coming up in my feed

When I go to her page on X

I too am outraged indeed

And that’s what happened to Yves

And so he posted a reply

And now he’s been arrested

And we’d like to know why

Who is Dahlia Kurtz

And who decided that we

Should see the horrid stuff she posts

On the top of my feed

And when did freedom of speech

Get fed to the cats

And how many of you out there didn’t think

You lived in a country like that?