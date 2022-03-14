New song: ”Vote DeVoe” www.votedevoe.us

There's an insurgent campaign for a seat in the House of Representatives on in Minnesota's 1st Congressional District. During the last week of March you can find me and the candidate, Rick DeVoe, speaking and singing from on board the Banned Bookmobile throughout the district. Concert at the Home Plate Grill in Red Wing on March 26th. Hope to see folks in Minnesota!
If I do an interview, whether as the interviewer or interviewee, or a livestream event, new song, audio essay or various other things, it'll often go out as a podcast here.
