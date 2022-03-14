This Week with David Rovics

This Week with David Rovics

This Week with David Rovics
This Week with David Rovics
New song: ”Vote DeVoe” www.votedevoe.us
0:00
-2:13

New song: ”Vote DeVoe” www.votedevoe.us

David Rovics's avatar
David Rovics
Mar 14, 2022

There's an insurgent campaign for a seat in the House of Representatives on in Minnesota's 1st Congressional District.  During the last week of March you can find me and the candidate, Rick DeVoe, speaking and singing from on board the Banned Bookmobile throughout the district.  Concert at the Home Plate Grill in Red Wing on March 26th.  Hope to see folks in Minnesota!

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 David Rovics · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture