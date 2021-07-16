New song: "Twitter Troll Jig"

This song is not hyperbolic. It is word-for-word, literally what happens to many people who organize a gig for me and who promotes it on Twitter. Welcome to my world -- you might want to avoid it if you care about your mental health. Let this song be a warning to any potential associates out there, seriously. If you think the song is funny, that's great -- but it is deadly serious. And for those who need ask, all the allegations are completely false.
