New song: "Trump 2.0"

Trump 2.0

The election’s over, now we’re settling in

After the new inauguration

The old boss is out, the new one's here

All ready to take the helm and steer

The ship of state to heights never seen before

Making America great, from shore to shore

The ex-presidents together pass the baton

The dear leader now waves his wand

And thousands of prisoners are freed

Who tried to overthrow a democracy

The CBP One App is suddenly gone

As the puppeteer moves his pawn

Say goodbye to Genocide Joe

Hello Trump 2.0

The rich line up with deference

At this king of common sense

Hear them say “oh my, oh yes”

A hiring freeze at the IRS

But hey, look, they took a break

From turning Gaza into a pancake

Keep them out and send them back

Find an enemy to attack

Today your friend could be your foe

Which one is which, you never know

What happens next, who can tell

Chances are it doesn't end well

Things could go one or another way

Which chapter in the power play

Who knows what for the opposition

Is it falling for the same divisions

Or coming together to find out

What solidarity is all about