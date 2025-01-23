Playback speed
Transcript
New song: "Trump 2.0"

Moving on from the frying pan to the fire.
David Rovics
Jan 23, 2025
Trump 2.0

The election’s over, now we’re settling in
After the new inauguration
The old boss is out, the new one's here
All ready to take the helm and steer
The ship of state to heights never seen before
Making America great, from shore to shore

The ex-presidents together pass the baton
The dear leader now waves his wand
And thousands of prisoners are freed
Who tried to overthrow a democracy
The CBP One App is suddenly gone
As the puppeteer moves his pawn

Say goodbye to Genocide Joe
Hello Trump 2.0

The rich line up with deference
At this king of common sense
Hear them say “oh my, oh yes”
A hiring freeze at the IRS
But hey, look, they took a break
From turning Gaza into a pancake

Keep them out and send them back
Find an enemy to attack
Today your friend could be your foe
Which one is which, you never know
What happens next, who can tell
Chances are it doesn't end well

Things could go one or another way
Which chapter in the power play
Who knows what for the opposition
Is it falling for the same divisions
Or coming together to find out
What solidarity is all about

This Week with David Rovics
This Week with David Rovics
If I do an interview, whether as the interviewer or interviewee, or a livestream event, new song, audio essay or various other things, it’ll often go out as a podcast here.
