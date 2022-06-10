This Week with David Rovics

New song: ”Tolpuddle”
New song: ”Tolpuddle”

Jun 10, 2022

Every year in mid-July there is a festival on the south coast of England to remember the class war that raged there during one particularly tumultuous period in the 1830's.  As I'm looking forward to singing at the Tolpuddle Martyrs' Festival next month, I was inspired to do more research and write a song for the occasion.

