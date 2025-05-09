New song: "This is What Genocide Looks Like"

This is What Genocide Looks Like
Such a familiar sight
To anyone who’s seen the photos
When they came in and let in the light
That shone in the gauntest of faces
That showed us the bones and the skin
Look upon that little girl
And multiply it by a million
This is what genocide looks like
But the difference, unlike before
It’s being livestreamed in front of us
Right there by the seashore
Where no boats dare to sail
Where no planes dare to land
Where not a car or truck can enter
At the Israeli state’s command
This is what genocide looks like
It looks like it looked in Dachau
With everyone starving and dying
And still haunting the world til now
The third month of a total embargo
With all the trucks lined up outside
With Netanyahu keeping them there
Until all the children have died
This is what genocide looks like
What it’s like when the world stands by
When every state decides that they
Just have to watch them die
They say Israel is just too powerful
Backed up by the USA
It’s a suicide mission to intervene
So at the UN we’ll say
This is what genocide looks like
Just like it looked way back when
When we knew the Nazis were starving
All the folks in the camps back then
Someday we can be sure
We’ll recall this holocaust too
In a museum to remember the people of Gaza
Killed by an army of Jews
This is what genocide looks like
