New song: "This is What Genocide Looks Like"

This is What Genocide Looks Like

This is what genocide looks like

Such a familiar sight

To anyone who’s seen the photos

When they came in and let in the light

That shone in the gauntest of faces

That showed us the bones and the skin

Look upon that little girl

And multiply it by a million

This is what genocide looks like

But the difference, unlike before

It’s being livestreamed in front of us

Right there by the seashore

Where no boats dare to sail

Where no planes dare to land

Where not a car or truck can enter

At the Israeli state’s command

This is what genocide looks like

It looks like it looked in Dachau

With everyone starving and dying

And still haunting the world til now

The third month of a total embargo

With all the trucks lined up outside

With Netanyahu keeping them there

Until all the children have died

This is what genocide looks like

What it’s like when the world stands by

When every state decides that they

Just have to watch them die

They say Israel is just too powerful

Backed up by the USA

It’s a suicide mission to intervene

So at the UN we’ll say

This is what genocide looks like

Just like it looked way back when

When we knew the Nazis were starving

All the folks in the camps back then

Someday we can be sure

We’ll recall this holocaust too

In a museum to remember the people of Gaza

Killed by an army of Jews

This is what genocide looks like

