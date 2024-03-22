New song: "This Is Genocide"

This is Genocide

This is genocide, it is not a war

It is a slaughter in a ghetto by the shore

A ghetto with no army, a ghetto with no ports

A ghetto under the jurisdiction of the military courts

Of an occupying power with the target: everyone

Killing them with bombs and chemicals and guns

This is genocide, they’re using famine and disease

As our lives go on, just across the seas

The occupying army is imposing starvation

On everyone in Gaza, of every station

Parents or children, people anywhere

They’re being killed because they’re still living there

This is genocide, it’s happening now

The western politicians talk about how

They must stop the bombing and let in aid

But the murder continues with American-made

Missiles and jets with zero regard

As the buildings collapse like houses of cards

This is genocide, whether or not

The media moguls have decided they’ve got

Elections to cover or any number of things

More worthy than what is happening

In Gaza, where they’re facing two million dead

That’s what the heads of the UN departments all said

This is genocide, and if you disagree

There is a phrase to describe your idiocy

Those who see, and then look away

Those leaders who talk but at the end of the day

The hunger, the bombs falling down from the sky

Is a holocaust that they would rather deny

This is genocide