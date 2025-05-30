New song: "The War Machine"

The War Machine
Boeing, Honeywell
Make the war materiel
Lockheed-Martin, Raytheon
It's the way they mow the lawn
The last one to add to the mix
That’s General Dynamics
Together in the Holocene
They're the war machine
I'm talking about
The war machine
That sends off the jets and missiles
Laying waste to Falasteen
But for the bunker busters
If not for these fearsome five
Who knows how many children
Would still be left alive
What if we blocked the ports
And never let them go
What if the people
All said no
What if we got together
And said this cannot be
That this slaughter is made possible
By my country
And certain enterprises
They call defense corporations
That provide the genocidaires
With all their ammunition
What if we built a new world
On the ashes of the old
What if we started
By never doing what we're told
If we're working for the export
Of precision guided genocide
What if we built resistance
Until we turned the tide
