New song: "The War Machine"

The War Machine

Boeing, Honeywell

Make the war materiel

Lockheed-Martin, Raytheon

It's the way they mow the lawn

The last one to add to the mix

That’s General Dynamics

Together in the Holocene

They're the war machine

I'm talking about

The war machine

That sends off the jets and missiles

Laying waste to Falasteen

But for the bunker busters

If not for these fearsome five

Who knows how many children

Would still be left alive

What if we blocked the ports

And never let them go

What if the people

All said no

What if we got together

And said this cannot be

That this slaughter is made possible

By my country

And certain enterprises

They call defense corporations

That provide the genocidaires

With all their ammunition

What if we built a new world

On the ashes of the old

What if we started

By never doing what we're told

If we're working for the export

Of precision guided genocide

What if we built resistance

Until we turned the tide