New song: "The Siege of Kamal Adwan Hospital"

The Siege of Kamal Adwan Hospital

Born in a tent, in a tent they died

Displaced and starved with no blankets inside

In Al-Mawasi, where every tent

Contains the last moments some parent spent

With their kids as they stiffened before

They became victims of this war

Fifty people killed, mostly women and kids

And then the next thing the IDF did

Two days after Christmas they set fire

To the buildings and as the flames rose higher

They ordered all the patients out on the street

If they weren’t already buried down beneath

In the siege of Kamal Adwan Hospital

The IDF looked for their terrorist cell

But as they already knew well

The place was just full of the maimed, dead, and ill

And doctors and nurses doing God’s will

Taking care of them while knowing each day

Could be the last one they’re able to stay

As midnight keeps tolling a new day arrives

At the first moment of the year 25

It’s been several days there in Jabaliya

Since anyone saw Dr. Abu Safiya

Or so many others who stayed by the side

Of their patients who otherwise would have died

Now you go outside, as I do here

People greet us and say “Happy New Year”

Watch fireworks or watch the ball

In Times Square as it falls

While far away the deadly siege

Turns into famine and disease

Spring Tour

I’ve got plane tickets to London now! Kamala and I will be landing on March 24 and departing on April 16. Prior to that date range we’re in Mexico and California. If you’re in Mexico, California, England, Wales, Scotland, or Ireland and you might be inclined to organize a gig of some kind, I’d love to hear from you!