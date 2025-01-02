New song: "The Siege of Kamal Adwan Hospital"

The Siege of Kamal Adwan Hospital
Born in a tent, in a tent they died
Displaced and starved with no blankets inside
In Al-Mawasi, where every tent
Contains the last moments some parent spent
With their kids as they stiffened before
They became victims of this war
Fifty people killed, mostly women and kids
And then the next thing the IDF did
Two days after Christmas they set fire
To the buildings and as the flames rose higher
They ordered all the patients out on the street
If they weren’t already buried down beneath
In the siege of Kamal Adwan Hospital
The IDF looked for their terrorist cell
But as they already knew well
The place was just full of the maimed, dead, and ill
And doctors and nurses doing God’s will
Taking care of them while knowing each day
Could be the last one they’re able to stay
As midnight keeps tolling a new day arrives
At the first moment of the year 25
It’s been several days there in Jabaliya
Since anyone saw Dr. Abu Safiya
Or so many others who stayed by the side
Of their patients who otherwise would have died
Now you go outside, as I do here
People greet us and say “Happy New Year”
Watch fireworks or watch the ball
In Times Square as it falls
While far away the deadly siege
Turns into famine and disease
Spring Tour
I’ve got plane tickets to London now! Kamala and I will be landing on March 24 and departing on April 16. Prior to that date range we’re in Mexico and California. If you’re in Mexico, California, England, Wales, Scotland, or Ireland and you might be inclined to organize a gig of some kind, I’d love to hear from you!
