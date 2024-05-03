New song: "The House Un-Israeli Activities Committee"

"Antisemitism" is the new "communism" -- have you ever said anything that could be construed in someone's convoluted mind as somehow anti-Jewish? Iran is the new USSR, Elise Stefanik is the new Joe McCarthy, and the House Un-Israeli Activities Committee is going strong, ruining one life at a time, and striking fear throughout academia and beyond.

The House Un-Israeli Activities Committee

If you imagine when considering a slogan

That it could have various interpretations

If you believe in understanding the other side

Then you’re clearly much too vulnerable, open wide

If you don’t want to be grilled by the Inquisition

If you’d rather avoid such a prone position

If you run a university and you act the way you ought

If you think there’s a place for nuanced thought

If it’s hard to boil it all down to yes or no

If you think context matters and you dare say so

You’d best be out of town when you’re the one they pick

To go get grilled by Elise Stefanik

You'd better tow the line or else you know what they’ll do

The House Un-Israeli Activities Committee will be coming after you

If you’re fond of notions like free discourse

If you think dialogue might be better than brute force

You’re thinking isn’t nearly black and white enough

And in the halls of Congress they’ll be talking tough

Showing those bureaucrats who knows best

Making sure who knows they could be their next guest

If you want to keep your job and your donor base

You don’t want to have to come face to face

You’d better call in the police and salute your leader

Benjamin Netanyahu, the prime minister

Make sure they crack the heads of all those Jew-haters

So says the queen of the new red-baiters

Bearing Witness, the album, is out on all the streaming platforms now.

The tour will involve the above locales in the Pacific Northwest, then June/July in Australia, August in northern California as well as the midwest, November in Scandinavia, if all goes as hoped… Many more gigs wanted!