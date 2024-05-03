New song: "The House Un-Israeli Activities Committee"

"Antisemitism" is the new "communism" -- have you ever said anything that could be construed in someone's convoluted mind as somehow anti-Jewish? Iran is the new USSR, Elise Stefanik is the new Joe McCarthy, and the House Un-Israeli Activities Committee is going strong, ruining one life at a time, and striking fear throughout academia and beyond.
The House Un-Israeli Activities Committee
If you imagine when considering a slogan
That it could have various interpretations
If you believe in understanding the other side
Then you’re clearly much too vulnerable, open wide
If you don’t want to be grilled by the Inquisition
If you’d rather avoid such a prone position
If you run a university and you act the way you ought
If you think there’s a place for nuanced thought
If it’s hard to boil it all down to yes or no
If you think context matters and you dare say so
You’d best be out of town when you’re the one they pick
To go get grilled by Elise Stefanik
You'd better tow the line or else you know what they’ll do
The House Un-Israeli Activities Committee will be coming after you
If you’re fond of notions like free discourse
If you think dialogue might be better than brute force
You’re thinking isn’t nearly black and white enough
And in the halls of Congress they’ll be talking tough
Showing those bureaucrats who knows best
Making sure who knows they could be their next guest
If you want to keep your job and your donor base
You don’t want to have to come face to face
You’d better call in the police and salute your leader
Benjamin Netanyahu, the prime minister
Make sure they crack the heads of all those Jew-haters
So says the queen of the new red-baiters
Bearing Witness, the album, is out on all the streaming platforms now.
The tour will involve the above locales in the Pacific Northwest, then June/July in Australia, August in northern California as well as the midwest, November in Scandinavia, if all goes as hoped… Many more gigs wanted!
New song: "The House Un-Israeli Activities Committee"