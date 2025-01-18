New song: "The Ashes of LA"

The Ashes of LA

When we look back from the future, perhaps a decade hence

Imagining the evolution from the present tense

When we look back at when it was all “stick up for #1”

Will we think about this moment as the time the west was won

When the people rose up to embrace anew

An interconnected, interdependent kind of worldview

That arose as everyone took stock of the day

And looked around us at the ashes of LA

Will we be listening to road work and all the bustling sound

As all across the land they put those wires underground

Will we look back at the time when politicians all agreed

It turns out really to be true, we’re in the same society

From the broken-down bus to the crowded tenements

From the Malibu mansions to the nearest tent

Will there come a moment when this society can say

We learned this lesson while we stood amid the ashes of LA

In 2035 will we look upon right now

As the time we got together and made a plan for how

We’d restructure society and stop suburban sprawl

By making housing a human right for all

Maybe taking it off the market, and democratically

Voting it all needed to be collectively

A matter for the us all to decide what we can pay

In the referendum of the ashes of LA

Will we look back at this moment as the moment when

Humanity emerged from this dragon’s den

With the realization that if it’s not one for all

Then we’ll just be watching everything burning floor to wall

The moment that we noticed if there’s a weak link in the chain

The next one is when we're hearing the approaching train

Of the next firestorm to come our way

When we’re standing in what used to be the ashes of LA