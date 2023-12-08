New song: "The Apocalypse Will Be Televised"

Loading video

The Apocalypse Will Be Televised

Such a carpet-bombing nowhere has ever borne

In the land where everyone is some version of forlorn

We watch the skies light up again, and if the one with the camera falls

Another takes their place when duty calls, for

The apocalypse will be televised – I’m watching it on this screen

Live on camera – the holocaust of Falasteen

As hunger sweeps the enclave, cut off from every side

Besieged from each direction, nowhere safe to hide

As the last drops of liquid trickle from a broken main

And water-borne diseases come as surely as the rain

Watch the men stripped naked and humiliated

See the bodies in the open, hear it clearly stated

By every UN worker who has managed to survive

If they don’t stop then soon there will be no one left alive

Hear the heads of state make their intentions known

Watch as they illustrate them as we’ve all been shown

By destroying every building and leaving no water to drink

If this isn’t genocide then what is it, do you think