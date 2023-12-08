This Week with David Rovics
New song: "The Apocalypse Will Be Televised"
New song: "The Apocalypse Will Be Televised"
Despite the high death toll in this genocidal bombing campaign of children, medical workers, journalists, this apocalypse is being televised for all who want to tune in to Al-Jazeera.
David Rovics
Dec 8, 2023
The Apocalypse Will Be Televised

Such a carpet-bombing nowhere has ever borne
In the land where everyone is some version of forlorn
We watch the skies light up again, and if the one with the camera falls
Another takes their place when duty calls, for

The apocalypse will be televised – I’m watching it on this screen
Live on camera – the holocaust of Falasteen

As hunger sweeps the enclave, cut off from every side
Besieged from each direction, nowhere safe to hide
As the last drops of liquid trickle from a broken main
And water-borne diseases come as surely as the rain

Watch the men stripped naked and humiliated
See the bodies in the open, hear it clearly stated
By every UN worker who has managed to survive
If they don’t stop then soon there will be no one left alive

Hear the heads of state make their intentions known
Watch as they illustrate them as we’ve all been shown
By destroying every building and leaving no water to drink
If this isn’t genocide then what is it, do you think

If I do an interview, whether as the interviewer or interviewee, or a livestream event, new song, audio essay or various other things, it’ll often go out as a podcast here.

