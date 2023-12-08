New song: "The Apocalypse Will Be Televised"

The Apocalypse Will Be Televised
Such a carpet-bombing nowhere has ever borne
In the land where everyone is some version of forlorn
We watch the skies light up again, and if the one with the camera falls
Another takes their place when duty calls, for
The apocalypse will be televised – I’m watching it on this screen
Live on camera – the holocaust of Falasteen
As hunger sweeps the enclave, cut off from every side
Besieged from each direction, nowhere safe to hide
As the last drops of liquid trickle from a broken main
And water-borne diseases come as surely as the rain
Watch the men stripped naked and humiliated
See the bodies in the open, hear it clearly stated
By every UN worker who has managed to survive
If they don’t stop then soon there will be no one left alive
Hear the heads of state make their intentions known
Watch as they illustrate them as we’ve all been shown
By destroying every building and leaving no water to drink
If this isn’t genocide then what is it, do you think
