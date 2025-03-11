New song: "Mahmud Khalil"

ICE agents taking orders directly from the top and disappearing a student activist with no warrant, no due process, canceling his green card and holding him incommunicado in an unknown location, this is what's happening in the USA right now.
Mahmoud Khalil
Mahmoud Khalil was born a refugee
Last December he got a Master’s Degree
He was a student at Columbia when the war began
To be expelled and deported had not been the plan
But sometimes you have to step up, and that’s what he did
His training started early, as a little kid
Growing up in Syria in a slice of Palestine
Exiled by 1949
Mahmoud Khalil spoke oftentimes before
The press who came to cover this protest against the war
The tents which got exactly the attention that they sought
To speak out against the destruction our country’s policies have wrought
As the bombs kept falling on the children down below
Some people had to do something, and the place where they could go
Was the protest camp, and that’s where people went
And that’s where you could find him, with the backdrop of the tents
Mahmoud Khalil was at home with his pregnant wife
When one day came the visit that would change his life
Trump said he’s deport them and now he’s following through
ICE agents came and got him as they were sent to do
With no uniforms or warrants, just an order for a raid
A week into Israel’s complete blockade
They say he supports the resistance, though nothing can be found
Aside from horror at the buildings in Gaza collapsing to the ground
Mahmoud Khalil is in detention, they’re not saying where
For evidence against him they’ve not a tweet to share
ICE agents on the campus, what’s next nobody knows
With an administration happy whichever way it goes
And silence from the Congress except for one or two
The leadership apparently thinks it’s a fine thing to do
To suspend the rule of law in defense of genocide
The future possibilities are open wide
Share this post