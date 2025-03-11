New song: "Mahmud Khalil"

ICE agents taking orders directly from the top and disappearing a student activist with no warrant, no due process, canceling his green card and holding him incommunicado in an unknown location, this is what's happening in the USA right now.

Mahmoud Khalil

Mahmoud Khalil was born a refugee

Last December he got a Master’s Degree

He was a student at Columbia when the war began

To be expelled and deported had not been the plan

But sometimes you have to step up, and that’s what he did

His training started early, as a little kid

Growing up in Syria in a slice of Palestine

Exiled by 1949

Mahmoud Khalil spoke oftentimes before

The press who came to cover this protest against the war

The tents which got exactly the attention that they sought

To speak out against the destruction our country’s policies have wrought

As the bombs kept falling on the children down below

Some people had to do something, and the place where they could go

Was the protest camp, and that’s where people went

And that’s where you could find him, with the backdrop of the tents

Mahmoud Khalil was at home with his pregnant wife

When one day came the visit that would change his life

Trump said he’s deport them and now he’s following through

ICE agents came and got him as they were sent to do

With no uniforms or warrants, just an order for a raid

A week into Israel’s complete blockade

They say he supports the resistance, though nothing can be found

Aside from horror at the buildings in Gaza collapsing to the ground

Mahmoud Khalil is in detention, they’re not saying where

For evidence against him they’ve not a tweet to share

ICE agents on the campus, what’s next nobody knows

With an administration happy whichever way it goes

And silence from the Congress except for one or two

The leadership apparently thinks it’s a fine thing to do

To suspend the rule of law in defense of genocide

The future possibilities are open wide