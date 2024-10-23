New song: "Jabaliya"

Everything is burning as I watch the video

She crawls out of the ruins, venturing to go

Out in search of water, the final human need

Although the consequences are almost guaranteed

As she goes out in the open, beneath the killer drones

Which aims its sights on her, then shreds her to her bones

Then waits for any people who might be fool enough to try

Come to fetch her body, beneath the smoke-filled sky

Two million people behind the ghetto wall

Wait for two-ton bombs to fall

To crush and burn the schools and tents

Where your whole extended family went

Scores more murdered with each passing day

With so many more on the edge of being taken away

Surrounded by tanks that fire at will

And the rest of the world stands by still

Completely surrounded with no food getting in

Ghost-like faces, impossibly thin

Kids that look like babies, babies born

Thirsty, starving, and forlorn

Men are being taken to who knows where

The elderly, the babies, the wounded in wheelchairs

With donkey carts and wagons, south on cue

As the drones above the rubble ordered them to do

They’re carrying out the Generals’ Plan

Which means kill all the kids that you possibly can

Anyone moving, soldiers take aim

Who they are doesn’t matter, they’re all the same

Make no distinctions, orders decree

Killing them all is just how it must be

And right now in New Jersey you can buy shares

In the resort Jared Kushner plans to build there

Fall Tour of Europe & the US

The tour continues to expand! It now includes one gig in the Netherlands -- a Palestine benefit on November 6th in Nijmegen. Details will be up soon at davidrovics.com/tour about that one. Details about just about all the other upcoming gigs can already be found there.

If you know anyone in Belgium, the Netherlands, Denmark, Sweden, Norway, Iceland, or the northeastern or northwestern US, please tell them about the tour!