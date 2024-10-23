Everything is burning as I watch the video
She crawls out of the ruins, venturing to go
Out in search of water, the final human need
Although the consequences are almost guaranteed
As she goes out in the open, beneath the killer drones
Which aims its sights on her, then shreds her to her bones
Then waits for any people who might be fool enough to try
Come to fetch her body, beneath the smoke-filled sky
Two million people behind the ghetto wall
Wait for two-ton bombs to fall
To crush and burn the schools and tents
Where your whole extended family went
Scores more murdered with each passing day
With so many more on the edge of being taken away
Surrounded by tanks that fire at will
And the rest of the world stands by still
Completely surrounded with no food getting in
Ghost-like faces, impossibly thin
Kids that look like babies, babies born
Thirsty, starving, and forlorn
Men are being taken to who knows where
The elderly, the babies, the wounded in wheelchairs
With donkey carts and wagons, south on cue
As the drones above the rubble ordered them to do
They’re carrying out the Generals’ Plan
Which means kill all the kids that you possibly can
Anyone moving, soldiers take aim
Who they are doesn’t matter, they’re all the same
Make no distinctions, orders decree
Killing them all is just how it must be
And right now in New Jersey you can buy shares
In the resort Jared Kushner plans to build there
Fall Tour of Europe & the US
The tour continues to expand! It now includes one gig in the Netherlands -- a Palestine benefit on November 6th in Nijmegen. Details will be up soon at davidrovics.com/tour about that one. Details about just about all the other upcoming gigs can already be found there.
If you know anyone in Belgium, the Netherlands, Denmark, Sweden, Norway, Iceland, or the northeastern or northwestern US, please tell them about the tour!
New song: "Jabaliya"