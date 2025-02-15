New song: "It's A Coup"

It's a Coup

DOGE is going in and taking over

Every department that exists

Laying off most of the workers

Making sure there's no one that they missed

Nothing that they're doing's Constitutional

This doesn't seem to be a concern

They just plow ahead with their agenda

Pretty soon the rest of us will learn

It’s a coup, it’s a coup

It certainly appears they have dropped the other shoe

They’re dismantling the state to make America great

Soon we get to find out if it's true

The policy is not to pay attention

To how anything had been done before

Just fire all the special prosecutors

That once were keeping score

Just fire all the regulators

Who once kept track of fraud and abuse

If you're completely unaccountable

Then you don't need an excuse

Why would we need division of powers

When our leaders always know the way

When we can just get rid of all the gridlock

And just do what the great men say

Democracy had many limitations

And now we can think of other things

Like what's the next chapter in the story that

This dictatorship may bring

Tour plans…

For those of you in the PNW, on February 22nd I’m doing a show in Hood River, Oregon.

After playing in Mexico on St. Patrick’s Day (specifics on that still TBA), Kamala and I will be in southern California for several days. So far no plans! Anyone in So Cal want to host a house concert or something?

Late March and the first half of April we’re in England. We have 2 gigs in London and 1 in Portsmouth. We’re looking forward to the visit, whether it’s a busy one or a restful one, but so far it’s looking decidedly on the restful side. If anyone in northern England, Wales, Scotland or Ireland might be inclined to organize something, I’d love to hear from you!

July in Australia involves confirmed gigs so far in Katoomba and Canberra. If you’re anywhere between Brisbane and Ballarat, in particular, but potentially anywhere else in Australia, we’d also love to hear from you about other gigs on that little continent.