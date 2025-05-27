New song: "Israel's War on Children (Another Night in Gaza)"

The girl in the flames the world has been seeing over Memorial Day weekend actually survived the bombing of the classroom she was sleeping in, unlike the many other children and women and men who were burned alive, in that and other Israeli air strikes targeting children throughout Gaza, throughout the weekend.

Israel's War on Children (Another Night in Gaza)

Did you see the girl’s silhouette

Walking through the flame

One of dozens of children

When the missiles came

Who were burned alive

In the classrooms where they lay

Crying through the missile strikes

Hoping that they may

Be alive in the morning

But these kids will not

Live to feel the hunger

That had become their lot

Since the famine imposed

Along with the burning skies

That incinerate their bodies

In the classroom where they died

And it’s another night in Gaza

The worst place to be born

If you want to have a child

Who might wake up in the morn

In Israel’s war on children

This weekend was another one

From the time the evening came

To the rising of the sun

That more kids would be slaughtered

Could be completely assured

The only question was

This time would they be yours

As the doctor worked

Saving human lives

While she was on duty

The missile arrived

To her home and to her sons

And her daughters as well

Burned and buried

As the four walls fell

Every night like this one

Another night of kindercide

Everywhere the stench

From all the corpses trapped inside

Charred body parts are scattered

Charred survivors breathe their last

Surrounded by charred ruins

As they wait for the next blast