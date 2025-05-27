New song: "Israel's War on Children (Another Night in Gaza)"

The girl in the flames the world has been seeing over Memorial Day weekend actually survived the bombing of the classroom she was sleeping in, unlike the many other children and women and men who were burned alive, in that and other Israeli air strikes targeting children throughout Gaza, throughout the weekend.
Israel's War on Children (Another Night in Gaza)
Did you see the girl’s silhouette
Walking through the flame
One of dozens of children
When the missiles came
Who were burned alive
In the classrooms where they lay
Crying through the missile strikes
Hoping that they may
Be alive in the morning
But these kids will not
Live to feel the hunger
That had become their lot
Since the famine imposed
Along with the burning skies
That incinerate their bodies
In the classroom where they died
And it’s another night in Gaza
The worst place to be born
If you want to have a child
Who might wake up in the morn
In Israel’s war on children
This weekend was another one
From the time the evening came
To the rising of the sun
That more kids would be slaughtered
Could be completely assured
The only question was
This time would they be yours
As the doctor worked
Saving human lives
While she was on duty
The missile arrived
To her home and to her sons
And her daughters as well
Burned and buried
As the four walls fell
Every night like this one
Another night of kindercide
Everywhere the stench
From all the corpses trapped inside
Charred body parts are scattered
Charred survivors breathe their last
Surrounded by charred ruins
As they wait for the next blast
