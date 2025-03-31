New song: "International Law"

International Law
At the end of the war
They called World War 2
The ones that survived
Decided to do
Something they'd tried
That had failed before
The League of Nations collapsed
And then came the war
So leaders decided
This time must succeed
We must all have a rule book
It must be agreed
Never again
We must move past these times
When anyone anywhere
Committed such crimes
And since the Naqba
There was no doubt
The UN said you
Can't just kick them out
And when Israel started
Their genocide
This meant the whole world
Then had to decide
If we're with the ones standing by and flapping their jaws
Or if we're on the side of international law
You know the ones
Whose mention may
Get you disappeared
From the light of day
There is no neutral
With such a siege on
When they're starving them all
You can't wait til they're gone
Before taking a stand
With a gulf this wide
If we're with those seeking
To stop genocide
The truth right now
Is as scary as fiction
As we watch Gaza starve
And we're told we can't mention
Our solidarity with
Those under attack
And with those who saw war crimes
And had to fight back
That it would be illegal
If we even made clear
The names of the groups
With our gratitude here
To say if...
Next stop: SCOTLAND!
We’ve had a slew of wonderful gigs in southern England over the past few days, and in a couple days we’ll be heading up north. Friday through Sunday coming up, April 4-6, we have 2 gigs in Glasgow, one in Edinburgh, and we’ll be singing at a protest in Paisley. Info at davidrovics.com/tour, and I’ll include some gig graphics below as well…
Share this post