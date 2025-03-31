New song: "International Law"

International Law

At the end of the war

They called World War 2

The ones that survived

Decided to do

Something they'd tried

That had failed before

The League of Nations collapsed

And then came the war

So leaders decided

This time must succeed

We must all have a rule book

It must be agreed



Never again

We must move past these times

When anyone anywhere

Committed such crimes

And since the Naqba

There was no doubt

The UN said you

Can't just kick them out

And when Israel started

Their genocide

This meant the whole world

Then had to decide



If we're with the ones standing by and flapping their jaws

Or if we're on the side of international law



You know the ones

Whose mention may

Get you disappeared

From the light of day

There is no neutral

With such a siege on

When they're starving them all

You can't wait til they're gone

Before taking a stand

With a gulf this wide

If we're with those seeking

To stop genocide



The truth right now

Is as scary as fiction

As we watch Gaza starve

And we're told we can't mention

Our solidarity with

Those under attack

And with those who saw war crimes

And had to fight back

That it would be illegal

If we even made clear

The names of the groups

With our gratitude here



To say if...

