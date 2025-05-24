This Week with David Rovics

This Week with David Rovics

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

New song: "If We're All Palestinians"

In the IDF they say the soldiers care so much about humanity -- even Palestinian humanity -- that they are all crying while they're shooting.
David Rovics's avatar
David Rovics
May 24, 2025
Share
Transcript

In the Israeli military there is a popular expression. They say the soldiers of the world's most moral army, as they call themselves, care so much about humanity -- even Palestinian humanity -- that they are all crying while they're shooting. I'm quite certain the same is true for Elias Rodriguez as he shot the Israeli diplomats.

If We're All Palestinians

They'll dismiss it as a hate crime
And there's a whole lot to despise
They’ll say it was antisemitic
No matter what the evidence belies
They’ll say it isn’t safe for Jewish people
Unless they assimilate
Lest some crazy person associate a diplomat
With the policies of their state

They will say he had no motivation
Aside from his hatred of the Jew
Another assessment of the situation
Couldn’t possibly be true
He lost himself in propaganda
Brainwashed by Islamists
Who inspired him to become
Another raving terrorist

Governments condemn it
Along with everybody else
This violence is so awful
You probably think so yourself
How much might you imagine
Elias feels the same
And he wishes like we all do
This slaughter never came

Watching every day
Watching every night
The bombs fall on farms and homes
And everywhere in sight
As the siege goes on
Week after week after week
Until you’ve seen so many dead
There are no words to speak

After years and years of protest
Where nothing ever changes
Except for more and more children
On the Israeli firing ranges
Except that the number killed
Might soon be in the millions
What can one person do
If we’re all Palestinians

They'll dismiss it as a hate crime

© 2025 David Rovics
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture