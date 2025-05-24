New song: "If We're All Palestinians"

In the Israeli military there is a popular expression. They say the soldiers of the world's most moral army, as they call themselves, care so much about humanity -- even Palestinian humanity -- that they are all crying while they're shooting. I'm quite certain the same is true for Elias Rodriguez as he shot the Israeli diplomats.

If We're All Palestinians

They'll dismiss it as a hate crime

And there's a whole lot to despise

They’ll say it was antisemitic

No matter what the evidence belies

They’ll say it isn’t safe for Jewish people

Unless they assimilate

Lest some crazy person associate a diplomat

With the policies of their state

They will say he had no motivation

Aside from his hatred of the Jew

Another assessment of the situation

Couldn’t possibly be true

He lost himself in propaganda

Brainwashed by Islamists

Who inspired him to become

Another raving terrorist

Governments condemn it

Along with everybody else

This violence is so awful

You probably think so yourself

How much might you imagine

Elias feels the same

And he wishes like we all do

This slaughter never came

Watching every day

Watching every night

The bombs fall on farms and homes

And everywhere in sight

As the siege goes on

Week after week after week

Until you’ve seen so many dead

There are no words to speak

After years and years of protest

Where nothing ever changes

Except for more and more children

On the Israeli firing ranges

Except that the number killed

Might soon be in the millions

What can one person do

If we’re all Palestinians

They'll dismiss it as a hate crime