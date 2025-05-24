New song: "If We're All Palestinians"

In the Israeli military there is a popular expression. They say the soldiers of the world's most moral army, as they call themselves, care so much about humanity -- even Palestinian humanity -- that they are all crying while they're shooting. I'm quite certain the same is true for Elias Rodriguez as he shot the Israeli diplomats.
If We're All Palestinians
They'll dismiss it as a hate crime
And there's a whole lot to despise
They’ll say it was antisemitic
No matter what the evidence belies
They’ll say it isn’t safe for Jewish people
Unless they assimilate
Lest some crazy person associate a diplomat
With the policies of their state
They will say he had no motivation
Aside from his hatred of the Jew
Another assessment of the situation
Couldn’t possibly be true
He lost himself in propaganda
Brainwashed by Islamists
Who inspired him to become
Another raving terrorist
Governments condemn it
Along with everybody else
This violence is so awful
You probably think so yourself
How much might you imagine
Elias feels the same
And he wishes like we all do
This slaughter never came
Watching every day
Watching every night
The bombs fall on farms and homes
And everywhere in sight
As the siege goes on
Week after week after week
Until you’ve seen so many dead
There are no words to speak
After years and years of protest
Where nothing ever changes
Except for more and more children
On the Israeli firing ranges
Except that the number killed
Might soon be in the millions
What can one person do
If we’re all Palestinians
