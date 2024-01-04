New song: "If A Song Could Raise An Army"

If A Song Could Raise An Army

If a song could bring us together

Across the planet that gave us birth

To act as one, bring peace and justice

All around this shattered Earth

If a song could take down borders

Take down fences, make them fall

Liberate all those imprisoned

Kept behind the ghetto walls

If a song could stop the bombs

So the next might be the last

If a song could change the future

So it won’t be like the past

If a song could be a missile

Fired from the Iron Dome

If it could protect the children

Keep them safe within their homes

If a song could raise an army

And transport it on command

Take us all to Palestine

To defend the Holy Land

If a song could be concrete

And put to use to rebuild

If it might turn back the clock

Bring back all the babies killed

If a song could be a blueprint

Instructions to show us how

If a song could change the world

Then let us do it now

If a song could bring us together

Across the planet that gave us birth

To act as one, bring peace and justice

All around this shattered Earth