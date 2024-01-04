New song: "If A Song Could Raise An Army"

This Week with David Rovics
If A Song Could Raise An Army

If a song could bring us together
Across the planet that gave us birth
To act as one, bring peace and justice
All around this shattered Earth
If a song could take down borders
Take down fences, make them fall
Liberate all those imprisoned
Kept behind the ghetto walls

If a song could stop the bombs
So the next might be the last
If a song could change the future
So it won’t be like the past
If a song could be a missile
Fired from the Iron Dome
If it could protect the children
Keep them safe within their homes

If a song could raise an army
And transport it on command
Take us all to Palestine
To defend the Holy Land
If a song could be concrete
And put to use to rebuild
If it might turn back the clock
Bring back all the babies killed

If a song could be a blueprint
Instructions to show us how
If a song could change the world
Then let us do it now
If a song could bring us together
Across the planet that gave us birth
To act as one, bring peace and justice
All around this shattered Earth

