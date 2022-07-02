New song: ”Hollywood Bread”

It's been interesting to hear in recent mainstream news reports all of the open speculation about the Saudi government's role in the 9/11/2001 attacks in the US. An old friend of mine knew Mohamed Atta. He tried to tell the FBI, but they weren't interested. After years of living on the road, in fear of being killed for knowing too much, he decided it was time to contact me and tell me his story, the basic details of which I try to capture in this song.

I can't reveal the identity of my friend, and I can't personally verify the details he has shared with me, but I'm sure he didn't make this up.