New song: "Hani Mahmoud and Tareq Abu Azzoum"

As the Israeli military shoots its way into the center of Rafah, they have made it abundantly clear that there are certain broad classes of Palestinians that are targets for assassination, and that seems to include anyone who works for Al-Jazeera.

Those of us who have been watching this genocide unfold live on Al-Jazeera's English channel for the past 7+ months are all especially familiar with and probably enamored of two reporters in particular who have been with us day in and day out the whole time. There’s no reason to only write songs of appreciation for the dead.

Hani Mahmoud and Tareq Abu Azzoum

I watch Al-Jazeera, I never miss a day

I hear each word the reporters on the ground in Gaza say

At the top of every hour my mind is cued

For Tareq Abu Azzoum and Hani Mahmoud

To tell us about each building coming down

From journalists who are right there on the ground

Wael Al-Dahdouh’s family was killed in an air strike

While he was looking at the camera and holding his mic

An Israeli official openly said

We want all of those terrorist journalists dead

And now that they've closed off every route

So nobody inside has any way out

So while they still live, I'd like to say

From here in my living room

Thank you for your service, Hani Mahmoud

And Tareq Abu Azzoum

They've banned the network in Israel, jammed their frequencies

Blocking out the media that dares to disagree

With those who say “we don't have any journalists inside

But we don't think what's going on looks like genocide”

Al-Jazeera does, and so the occupiers willed

The journalists reporting there in Gaza must be killed

As the tanks close in, to the city center

As the world wonders when exactly they will enter

Where the network isn't banned, we can hear the blasts

As we await the moment when this might be the last

One that these reporters will probably stream live

Until the second the drone strike arrives