This Week with David Rovics

This Week with David Rovics

This Week with David Rovics
This Week with David Rovics
New song: ”Gough Whitlam”
0:00
-3:20

New song: ”Gough Whitlam”

David Rovics's avatar
David Rovics
Sep 23, 2022

With the demise of the British queen I found myself obsessively reading everything I could find about the time she gave an award to the Australian monarchist who dissolved Gough Whitlam's administration in 1975.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 David Rovics · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture