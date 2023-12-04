New song: "Famine and Disease"

Outside of the west they're reporting the WHO and just about every other UN department are holding constant press conferences, trying to sound the alarm about an imminent genocide, and all the people in Gaza who are about to die of famine and disease.

Famine and Disease

In the places they report it, if you listen to the news

You’ll hear the press conferences and the words they choose

To describe the facts on the ground on the Gaza Strip

You can hear the measured phrases, see the trembling lips

Uttering words so rarely spoken, eyes open wide

As one official after the other speaks of genocide

From the head of each department you can hear the powerless pleas

The next wave of the carnage will be famine and disease

As the fighter jets rain missiles down from way up in the sky

As the tower blocks collapse with each mission that they fly

As the hospitals are targeted along with everything

As the cameras show us the apocalypse they bring

With no buildings, with no homes, when no structure remains

Once it’s all been leveled by the ships and tanks and planes

Every medical practitioner around the Earth agrees

The next wave of the carnage will be famine and disease

As the Congress writes a blank check to facilitate the slaughter

Biden says he told them to let in the food and water

But they’re not, and nothing happens, but more destruction everywhere

White phosphorous burning any skin exposed to air

Actions making clear that annihilation

Is the Israeli regime’s plan for the Palestinian nation

If you survive the bombings, you don’t burn or freeze

The next wave of the carnage will be famine and disease

Across the world, from Yemen to Algeria

Militias on the move from Lebanon to Syria

While on the Gaza Strip, if they have a working phone

They’re trying to tell us all don’t just leave us here alone

Don’t look away as this happens again

While this world still has Palestinians

Because for all these refugees descended from other refugees

The next wave of the carnage will be famine and disease

I'll be doing a concert for Palestine at a lovely new venue in downtown Portland, Oregon on January 20th. 100% of proceeds from ticket sales go to the Independent Middle East Media Center, which is a vital antidote to Israeli propaganda.