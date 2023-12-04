New song: "Famine and Disease"

Outside of the west they're reporting the WHO and just about every other UN department are holding constant press conferences, trying to sound the alarm about an imminent genocide, and all the people in Gaza who are about to die of famine and disease.
Famine and Disease
In the places they report it, if you listen to the news
You’ll hear the press conferences and the words they choose
To describe the facts on the ground on the Gaza Strip
You can hear the measured phrases, see the trembling lips
Uttering words so rarely spoken, eyes open wide
As one official after the other speaks of genocide
From the head of each department you can hear the powerless pleas
The next wave of the carnage will be famine and disease
As the fighter jets rain missiles down from way up in the sky
As the tower blocks collapse with each mission that they fly
As the hospitals are targeted along with everything
As the cameras show us the apocalypse they bring
With no buildings, with no homes, when no structure remains
Once it’s all been leveled by the ships and tanks and planes
Every medical practitioner around the Earth agrees
The next wave of the carnage will be famine and disease
As the Congress writes a blank check to facilitate the slaughter
Biden says he told them to let in the food and water
But they’re not, and nothing happens, but more destruction everywhere
White phosphorous burning any skin exposed to air
Actions making clear that annihilation
Is the Israeli regime’s plan for the Palestinian nation
If you survive the bombings, you don’t burn or freeze
The next wave of the carnage will be famine and disease
Across the world, from Yemen to Algeria
Militias on the move from Lebanon to Syria
While on the Gaza Strip, if they have a working phone
They’re trying to tell us all don’t just leave us here alone
Don’t look away as this happens again
While this world still has Palestinians
Because for all these refugees descended from other refugees
The next wave of the carnage will be famine and disease
I'll be doing a concert for Palestine at a lovely new venue in downtown Portland, Oregon on January 20th. 100% of proceeds from ticket sales go to the Independent Middle East Media Center, which is a vital antidote to Israeli propaganda.
