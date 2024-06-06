New song: "Congestion Charge"

The governor of New York's U-turn on imposing a congestion charge on car traffic in lower Manhattan has been in the news today. Read certain news sources and you'll even find out what the U-turn was actually about. Here's the rhyming version of the story.

Congestation Charge

The planet’s burning up, the climate’s changing fast

If we don’t reverse course, these days could be our last

These subways were dug out in 1896

There are a lot of problems that we need to fix

We were just about to roll out the new congestion charge

A $15 toll for folks who want to drive a car

It works fine in London, coulda worked in NYC

If this were actually the land of the free

But it’s the land of the auction block, of the captured state

Cast your rod and see who takes the bait

Find out the investment needed to sow what you reap

Turns out in Albany the price is very cheap

To run New York State

To bring you up to speed

$36,000

Is all the money that you need

The governor was bragging about the new congestion fee

New York was set to be the first one in the country

It would be good for commuters, and good for the Earth

But then we got to find out how much good is worth

And at the governor’s mansion there’s a bargain basement sale

Policy belongs to whoever wants to tip the scale

Chorus

If you represent the interests of the dealerships

The price of a Prius is all you need to tip

The balance in favor of the corporations

Suddenly the governor has a different estimation

From climate change to traffic to fixing up the trains

All the fascinating flip-flops in a politician’s brain

Chorus

Give out a little money and they change their policy

What a way to run a state – along with its biggest city

Sold to whoever gives out a little bribe

Don't know what kind of Kool-aid you'd have to imbibe

If it looks like corruption, it might be true

Could be the way they do things in your city, too

Chorus