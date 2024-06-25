New song: "The Murdered and the Missing (Song for Chelsea Poorman)"

The Murdered and the Missing (Song for Chelsea Poorman)

They found Chelsea Poorman’s body behind a mansion in Vancouver

She had been rotting there alone for one and a half years

She had just signed up for film school but would never have a chance

Just like so many others, killed or disappeared

In one of the world’s richest countries, in the country’s richest neighborhood

In the backyard of an investment property

A construction worker found her, having nothing to do with

Any work done by the RCMP



Just another of the murdered and the missing

Another illustration of the shame

One more dead Canadian woman

Who remembers her name



Chelsea lived in the city of Vancouver

By her friends and family she was loved well

Her father drove a thousand miles to come and search for her

To try to find the place where his daughter fell

As soon as her body was discovered

The insults began to be hurled

There was no foul play involved in her death

The RCMP announced to the world



Chelsea Poorman was missing three fingers

She had somehow lost a chunk of her head

The authorities waited until two weeks later

Before announcing they found Chelsea dead

They said, sorry, the case is closed now

With no investigation to show

They said what happened to this young woman

We’ll probably never know



Chelsea Poorman’s body was found behind a mansion

Her father had to break into it to find

She had left a variety of her belongings

And they were still sitting in the house, left behind

We may not know what happened to her yet

But someone important has something to hide

There’s one thing here that is certain

The cops are corrupt, and they lied