New song: "The Murdered and the Missing (Song for Chelsea Poorman)"

The Murdered and the Missing (Song for Chelsea Poorman)
They found Chelsea Poorman’s body behind a mansion in Vancouver
She had been rotting there alone for one and a half years
She had just signed up for film school but would never have a chance
Just like so many others, killed or disappeared
In one of the world’s richest countries, in the country’s richest neighborhood
In the backyard of an investment property
A construction worker found her, having nothing to do with
Any work done by the RCMP
Just another of the murdered and the missing
Another illustration of the shame
One more dead Canadian woman
Who remembers her name
Chelsea lived in the city of Vancouver
By her friends and family she was loved well
Her father drove a thousand miles to come and search for her
To try to find the place where his daughter fell
As soon as her body was discovered
The insults began to be hurled
There was no foul play involved in her death
The RCMP announced to the world
Chelsea Poorman was missing three fingers
She had somehow lost a chunk of her head
The authorities waited until two weeks later
Before announcing they found Chelsea dead
They said, sorry, the case is closed now
With no investigation to show
They said what happened to this young woman
We’ll probably never know
Chelsea Poorman’s body was found behind a mansion
Her father had to break into it to find
She had left a variety of her belongings
And they were still sitting in the house, left behind
We may not know what happened to her yet
But someone important has something to hide
There’s one thing here that is certain
The cops are corrupt, and they lied
