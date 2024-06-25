Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
2

New song: "The Murdered and the Missing (Song for Chelsea Poorman)"

One among the ranks of the thousands of missing or murdered indigenous women in Canada who I learned about recently is Chelsea Poorman, found dead in Vancouver, BC after being missing for 18 months.
David Rovics
Jun 25, 2024
2
Share
Transcript

The Murdered and the Missing (Song for Chelsea Poorman)

They found Chelsea Poorman’s body behind a mansion in Vancouver
She had been rotting there alone for one and a half years
She had just signed up for film school but would never have a chance
Just like so many others, killed or disappeared
In one of the world’s richest countries, in the country’s richest neighborhood
In the backyard of an investment property
A construction worker found her, having nothing to do with
Any work done by the RCMP

Just another of the murdered and the missing
Another illustration of the shame
One more dead Canadian woman
Who remembers her name

Chelsea lived in the city of Vancouver
By her friends and family she was loved well
Her father drove a thousand miles to come and search for her
To try to find the place where his daughter fell
As soon as her body was discovered
The insults began to be hurled
There was no foul play involved in her death
The RCMP announced to the world

Chelsea Poorman was missing three fingers
She had somehow lost a chunk of her head
The authorities waited until two weeks later
Before announcing they found Chelsea dead
They said, sorry, the case is closed now
With no investigation to show
They said what happened to this young woman
We’ll probably never know

Chelsea Poorman’s body was found behind a mansion
Her father had to break into it to find
She had left a variety of her belongings
And they were still sitting in the house, left behind
We may not know what happened to her yet
But someone important has something to hide
There’s one thing here that is certain
The cops are corrupt, and they lied

2 Comments
This Week with David Rovics
This Week with David Rovics
If I do an interview, whether as the interviewer or interviewee, or a livestream event, new song, audio essay or various other things, it’ll often go out as a podcast here.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
David Rovics
Recent Episodes
"The Murdered and the Missing (Song for Chelsea Poorman)" REMIX
  David Rovics
"Divide and Rule" REMIX + AUSTRALIA!
  David Rovics
New song: "Rent Strike"
  David Rovics
New song: "Divide and Rule"
  David Rovics
"Aotearoa" REMIX
  David Rovics
The Progressive Embrace of the McCarthyite Left
  David Rovics
"Tolpuddle" REMIX
  David Rovics